Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Apr 26th, 2022

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.46.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

