John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Down 1.5%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 254,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 404,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.41.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

