Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.80 billion-$95.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.48 billion.

JNJ traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 409,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,588. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.83.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.