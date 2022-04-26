Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. Joint has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.29 million, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

