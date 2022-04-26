JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $37.69

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.69, but opened at $36.35. JOYY shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 1,375 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $38,375,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

