Jupiter Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.94 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $302,933.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,672,324 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

