Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.95 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.09). 1,220,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,196,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.12).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Just Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.44) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.63).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 21.21. The stock has a market cap of £892.18 million and a P/E ratio of -25.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($178,553.56).

Just Group Company Profile (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

