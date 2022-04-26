Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading 23.5% Higher

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 60,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 94,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11.
Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)
