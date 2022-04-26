Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($720.43) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($844.09) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) target price on Kering in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €772.54 ($830.69).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €506.20 ($544.30) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €580.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €642.49. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.