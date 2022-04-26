Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Trading 1% Higher

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.24. 18,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 56,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

