Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.22

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 116535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

