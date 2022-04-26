Klever (KLV) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Klever (KLV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Klever has a total market cap of $124.17 million and $8.91 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.51 or 0.07411042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00043895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

