Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GUD shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.32. 178,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.