Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Tops $5.61 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $59,704.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

