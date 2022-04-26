LATOKEN (LA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,859.00

LATOKEN (LA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 1% against the dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $34.93 million and $31,859.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00103599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

