Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.
About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)
