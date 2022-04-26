Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 329 ($4.19) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. 63,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,416. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

