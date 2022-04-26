Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average is $288.25. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners grew its stake in Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.