LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) will announce $573.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.87 million and the highest is $579.92 million. LHC Group posted sales of $524.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.07. 13,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.