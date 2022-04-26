Lightning (LIGHT) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $5,621.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00102148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

