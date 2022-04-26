Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to announce $141.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.21 million. Lightspeed Commerce posted sales of $82.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year sales of $543.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed Commerce.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 194,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

