LikeCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $32,392.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $32,392.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,869,589 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

