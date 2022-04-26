LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LIQT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

