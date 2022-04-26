Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

