Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.38. Local Bounti shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.