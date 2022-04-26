L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.42

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 141899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

