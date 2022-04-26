Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $25.36 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.53 or 0.07400233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.