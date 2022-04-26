Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.59. 3,958,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,771. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average is $231.69.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

