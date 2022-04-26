Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,370. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

