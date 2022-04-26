Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.76.

LOW opened at $200.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.69.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

