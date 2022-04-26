LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $35,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

