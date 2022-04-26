Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.20

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

LNEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($329.03) to €300.00 ($322.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

