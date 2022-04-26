Lundin Mining (LUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.32.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

