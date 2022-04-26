Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXFR. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $459.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

