Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.38. 65,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,003. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.