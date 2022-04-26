Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,226 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,284,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

