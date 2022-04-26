Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 384 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after acquiring an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.99. 7,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,576. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

