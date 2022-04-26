Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 418 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,619. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

