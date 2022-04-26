Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. Takes Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,466,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,016,000. Innoviz Technologies comprises 20.4% of Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. owned 7.09% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 224.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of INVZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 113,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,354. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $421.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,808.83% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

