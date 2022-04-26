Mango Markets (MNGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $664,536.00

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.35 or 0.07382327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

