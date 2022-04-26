Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.30 million.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 370,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.65. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

