Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.30 million.
Manhattan Associates stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 370,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.65. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
