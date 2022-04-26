Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 254,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

