Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 1,954,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. The firm has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

