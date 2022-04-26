Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,431,000. Roper Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.