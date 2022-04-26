Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 260 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BUD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. 46,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

