MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 2,901,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

