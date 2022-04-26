Maro Tops 24-Hour Volume of $276,604.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Maro has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and $276,604.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00102133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

