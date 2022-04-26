Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.08.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.