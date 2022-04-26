Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 389,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

