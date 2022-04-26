Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

